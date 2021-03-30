Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Issues Earnings Results

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Windtree Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.19. 10,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,140. The company has a market cap of $37.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.25. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.
About Windtree Therapeutics
