Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Issues Earnings Results

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Windtree Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.19. 10,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,140. The company has a market cap of $37.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.25. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology and medical device company, engages in the research and development of products that focus on acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its four lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

