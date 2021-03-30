Wills Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 55,155 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.9% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

NYSE MS traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $79.27. The stock had a trading volume of 767,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,802,055. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $86.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $143.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

