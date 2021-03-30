Wills Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 344,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $76,613,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 82,815 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,429,000 after buying an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $209.51. The stock had a trading volume of 134,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,063. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.52. The stock has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,860.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $1,234,190.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,730 shares of company stock worth $14,404,373. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.