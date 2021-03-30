Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 3.5% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,593,000 after acquiring an additional 731,839 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,962,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,408,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

PEP stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.60. The company had a trading volume of 197,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,768. The stock has a market cap of $196.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.30 and a 200-day moving average of $139.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.