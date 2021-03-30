William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for BTRS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BTRS’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BTRS. Citigroup initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

BTRS stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91. BTRS has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

