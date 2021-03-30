Whitestone REIT (WSR) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on April 14th

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Whitestone REIT’s previous dividend of $0.04.

WSR opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $397.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 16.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

