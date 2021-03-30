WestRock (NYSE:WRK) PT Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WRK. UBS Group started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.58.

NYSE:WRK opened at $52.92 on Friday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $54.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of WestRock by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,791,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,103,000 after purchasing an additional 146,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,694,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,964,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

