Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Stake Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 42,445 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:MHF opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.