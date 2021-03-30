Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of GDO traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. 32,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,198. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $18.40.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Featured Article: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.