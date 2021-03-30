Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GDO traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. 32,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,198. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $18.40.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 795.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.