Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WELL. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.98.

WELL opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after buying an additional 126,579 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,745,000 after purchasing an additional 989,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

