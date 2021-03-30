Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on WELL. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.98.
WELL opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $76.00.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after buying an additional 126,579 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,745,000 after purchasing an additional 989,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.