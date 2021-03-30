Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 89,158 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,158 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Stride were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

