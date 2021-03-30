Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,904 Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 47,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 200,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of BNY stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

