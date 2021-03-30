Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.25 Million Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 183.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.