Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,172 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after buying an additional 130,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 240,274 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 74,288 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 90,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period.

EFR stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

