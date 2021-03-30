Wells Fargo & Company Increases Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $70.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.84.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

