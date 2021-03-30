Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Airbus (AIR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Airbus (EPA: AIR):

3/18/2021 – Airbus was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Airbus was given a new €134.00 ($157.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Airbus was given a new €111.00 ($130.59) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Airbus was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Airbus was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Airbus was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Airbus was given a new €134.00 ($157.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Airbus was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Airbus was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Airbus was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Airbus was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Airbus was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Airbus was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Airbus was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Airbus was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Airbus was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Airbus was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Airbus was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Airbus was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Airbus was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Airbus was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Airbus was given a new €137.00 ($161.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Airbus was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Airbus was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Airbus was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Airbus was given a new €137.00 ($161.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Airbus was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Airbus stock traded up €1.19 ($1.40) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €97.68 ($114.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €96.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €84.36. Airbus SE has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

