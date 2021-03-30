Wedbush Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $146.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $126.00 to $146.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.64.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $143.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $149.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -149.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.43 and its 200 day moving average is $120.83.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 24.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

