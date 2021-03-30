Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Invests $902,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. Amgen accounts for 0.8% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Amgen by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.11. The stock had a trading volume of 66,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,313. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $194.21 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.17. The company has a market capitalization of $145.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.



Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

