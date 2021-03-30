Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Invests $292,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Starbucks by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

SBUX stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.80. The stock had a trading volume of 192,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,027. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $112.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

