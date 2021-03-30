Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,659,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.09. 1,217,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,767,930. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

