WAX (WAXP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $69.88 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, WAX has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $503.01 million and approximately $69.88 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000600 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00037902 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,713,545,732 coins and its circulating supply is 1,545,845,277 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.