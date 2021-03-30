Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 613 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $58.33. 240,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,982,559. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $241.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

