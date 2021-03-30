Walleye Trading LLC Purchases New Position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,951,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,048,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,116,000.

Get CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

OTCMKTS CFACU opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.