Walleye Trading LLC Invests $132,000 in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 37,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 4.80.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.86). Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $337.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.99 million.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.