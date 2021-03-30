Walleye Trading LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Walleye Trading LLC reduced its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 172,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 48,181 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 59,980 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 123,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 80,822 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,324,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after buying an additional 90,432 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $52,355.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWO opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

