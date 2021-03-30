Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,333 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Boston Partners lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,271,000 after buying an additional 4,326,166 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,082,000 after buying an additional 11,831,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,776,000 after buying an additional 2,767,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,272,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,889,000 after buying an additional 387,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,308,000 after buying an additional 5,429,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Barclays increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

