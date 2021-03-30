Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 25,266 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 676,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 99,348 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCMJ opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.26.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

