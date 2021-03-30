Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Globis Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GLAQU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Globis Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GLAQU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLAQU. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,140,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,224,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,084,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,373,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLAQU opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. Globis Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

