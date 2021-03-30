Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,212 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Farfetch by 5,393.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 49,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Farfetch by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,435,000 after buying an additional 781,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The firm had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

