Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Position in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLACU. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $995,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $8,847,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $4,353,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $547,000.

Get Malacca Straits Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MLACU stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses which are part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.