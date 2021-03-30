Walleye Capital LLC Buys 16,453 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 116.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,453 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Upwork by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Upwork by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Upwork by 15.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

UPWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Shares of UPWK opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,253 shares of company stock worth $13,230,227 in the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.