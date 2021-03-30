Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,134 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,477 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $56.12. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

