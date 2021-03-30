Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €15.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €15.50 ($18.24) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WAC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €19.70 ($23.18).

Shares of WAC opened at €19.35 ($22.76) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.14. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of €8.90 ($10.46) and a 52 week high of €18.57 ($21.85). The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.30.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

