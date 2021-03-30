Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €15.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €15.50 ($18.24) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WAC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €19.70 ($23.18).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Shares of WAC opened at €19.35 ($22.76) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.14. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of €8.90 ($10.46) and a 52 week high of €18.57 ($21.85). The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.30.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.