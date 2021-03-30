Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 339,008 shares.The stock last traded at $36.51 and had previously closed at $36.58.

VOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar bought 555,555 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

