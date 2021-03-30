Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €62.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.89 ($73.98).

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNA stock opened at €55.60 ($65.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €39.94 ($46.99) and a fifty-two week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.75.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.