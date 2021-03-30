Volta Finance Limited (VTA) to Issue Dividend of €0.14 on April 29th

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON VTA opened at GBX 6.10 ($0.08) on Tuesday. Volta Finance has a 12-month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The company has a market cap of £2.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58.

Get Volta Finance alerts:

About Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.