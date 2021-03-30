Volta Finance Limited (VTA) to Issue Dividend of €0.14 on April 29th

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON VTA opened at GBX 6.10 ($0.08) on Tuesday. Volta Finance has a 12-month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The company has a market cap of £2.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58.
