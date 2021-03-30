Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $29.79 Million in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 488,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of CMS Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

