Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $26.13 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 720.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,830 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,072 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $26,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.11.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,702 shares of company stock worth $3,478,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $3.30 on Tuesday, hitting $131.73. 28,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,108. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.