Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $23.45 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,896 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $23,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 77,915 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after buying an additional 402,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.65. 145,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

