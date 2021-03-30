Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 334,720 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 870.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,720 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 22.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after buying an additional 127,717 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.41. 200,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,287,658. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

