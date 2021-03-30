Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,525 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Cinemark worth $20,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 2,439.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 36,263.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.22. 44,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,280,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

