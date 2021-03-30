Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 397,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,515,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Lyft by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Lyft by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lyft by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYFT. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

Shares of LYFT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.14. The company had a trading volume of 53,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,183,084. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,413,415 shares of company stock valued at $285,382,065 in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

