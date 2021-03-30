Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,286,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,873,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Carnival Co. & at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 32.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 33,902 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10,954.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,689,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $1,411,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.52.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $26.41. 337,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,939,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.