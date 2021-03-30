Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of Volkswagen to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $34.65 on Monday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $173.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

