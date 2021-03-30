VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to post sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the highest is $2.93 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $12.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $12.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.46 billion to $14.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.65.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $1,505,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in VMware by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,891 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,135 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in VMware by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,982 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in VMware by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMW traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.61. 1,476,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.41. VMware has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $161.95.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.