Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Director David Eugene Russell Sells 265,014 Shares

Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Director David Eugene Russell sold 265,014 shares of Vizio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $5,188,974.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,557. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VZIO traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.81. 1,400,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,130. Vizio Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

About Vizio

There is no company description available for Vizio Holding Corp.

