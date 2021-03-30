Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VBIO opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Vitality Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company is developing tetrahydrocannabinol glycoside (VBX-100), an oral cannabinoid prodrug for inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndromes.

