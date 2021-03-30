Vision Capital Corp Acquires 386,377 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Vision Capital Corp grew its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 482.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,377 shares during the period. M.D.C. makes up about 5.5% of Vision Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vision Capital Corp’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $22,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDC. CVentures Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,649,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,443,000 after purchasing an additional 800,254 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,583 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at $5,736,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in M.D.C. by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 112,240 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.29.

MDC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.47. 3,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,852. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $61.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

In other news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,083.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $236,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

