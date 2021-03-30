Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 191.2% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 748,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 140,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 57,497 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NCZ stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. 4,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,990. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $5.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.