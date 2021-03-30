VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VirTra had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%.

VTSI traded up $4.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,801. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 million, a PE ratio of -442.78 and a beta of 1.12. VirTra has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

